Q2 results, macro-data expected to induce volatility
Updated : October 27, 2019 11:58 AM IST
Companies like Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Zinc, Petronet LNG, Graphite India, Heritage Foods, JK Tyre & Industries, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages and United Bank of India are likely to announce their Q2 earnings results during the week, starting October 28.
Apart from the macro-data points, a strong Indian rupee at an expected range of 70.50 to 70.90 will also have a bearing on the market movements.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more