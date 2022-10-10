Q2 FY23 numbers for the IT sector will be good, says Motilal Oswal's Manish Sonthalia

Sonthalia further stated that IT industry valuations have been on the rise in the previous five years, but IT spending is not fully discretionary at the moment.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Monday, Manish Sonthalia, Head of Equities-PMS, Motilal Oswal AMC, said that the Q2 of FY23 numbers for the IT industry would be solid, noting that there is nothing to worry about in terms of current quarter data. "It all boils down to how the FY24 figures will appear," he said.

“As opposed to IT spend, which is generally discretionary, this time around, with the move to the cloud and other factors, it is not entirely discretionary. A chunk of IT investment, particularly conversion of legacy systems to digital, is becoming increasingly critical if any organisation is to survive and develop," he said.

"So, as contrary to previous cyclical valuation measurements seen in the IT field, the valuation will stabilise at a greater level than what has been witnessed in the last five years," he added.