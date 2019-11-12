#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Q2 earnings review: Here's how various sectors performed in the September quarter

November 12, 2019

According to an earnings review report by Motilal Oswal, most companies in their universe have met expectations on the sales, EBITDA, and profit before tax (PBT) front.
Management commentary in this earnings season has been incrementally positive for automobiles and corporate banks.
According to the brokerage, among the Nifty constituents, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, and Tata Motors exceeded PBT estimates, while IOCL, and Ultratech missed expectations.
Q2 earnings review: Here's how various sectors performed in the September quarter
Factory Output: September IIP at -4.3% vs -1.1 in August

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

