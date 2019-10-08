#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Q2 Earnings Preview: Yet another weak quarter for IT sector?

Updated : October 08, 2019 10:50 AM IST

The highlight of the quarter will be the commentary on the deal-flow and CY20 outlook by various companies.
FY20 guidance by Infosys and HCL Tech and next quarter guidance by Wipro will be the key metrics to watch out for, say brokerages.
While the country's largest IT services firm TCS will report its Q2 earnings on October 10, Infosys will report its quarterly results on October 11.
Q2 Earnings Preview: Yet another weak quarter for IT sector?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV