#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Earnings

Q2 Earnings: 10 Nifty companies witness upgrades above 3%, while only 5 see downgrades

Updated : November 14, 2019 12:34 PM IST

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL), the earnings upgrade-downgrade ratio has been balanced so far.
The reduction in corporate tax rates combined with various government announcements to revive troubled sectors in the economy has helped revive market sentiment.
31 MOSL Universe companies witnessed upgrades of more than 3 percent and 29 witnessing downgrades of more than 3 percent.
Q2 Earnings: 10 Nifty companies witness upgrades above 3%, while only 5 see downgrades
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV