Q2 Earnings: 10 Nifty companies witness upgrades above 3%, while only 5 see downgrades
Updated : November 14, 2019 12:34 PM IST
According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL), the earnings upgrade-downgrade ratio has been balanced so far.
The reduction in corporate tax rates combined with various government announcements to revive troubled sectors in the economy has helped revive market sentiment.
31 MOSL Universe companies witnessed upgrades of more than 3 percent and 29 witnessing downgrades of more than 3 percent.
