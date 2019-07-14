Q1 results, WPI data expected to keep market's volatility

The ongoing financial results season and key macro-economic data points will influence the trajectory of major domestic equity indices during the week ahead, analysts opined.

Consequently, the key equity indices are expected to witness volatile trade going forward amid stock specific movements due to the Q1 earning results season, pointed-out SMC Investments & Advisors' Chairman and Managing Director DK Aggarwal.

Companies like Reliance Industries, Cyient, Mindtree, Wipro, Yes Bank, ACC, Sterlite Technologies, Dabur India, Hindustan Zinc and HDFC Bank are expected to announce their Q1 earning results during the trade week starting July 15.

"Trade disputes, muted expectation from quarterly result and premium valuation will lead to under performance in the near term," Geojit Financial Services' Research Head Vinod Nair told IANS.

"For the week ahead, market will start to react on the actual performance of Q1 FY20 results which seem subdued."

Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist, Edelweiss Investor Research, said: "Post election consolidation has now stretched beyond a month. Nifty has successfully filled a price gap, its 'put call' ratio has declined below 0.85 and hourly indicators have hit extreme oversold levels.

"All these indicate an upcoming trend which should take Nifty back into its bull trend and towards 12,500 levels."

Besides, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is slated to release the macro-economic data point of WPI (Wholesale Price Index) for last month on July 15. Other macro-data such as 'Balance of Trade' for June will also be released during the week.

Last Friday, India's macro-economic data presented a slightly grim picture as food prices pushed the country's retail inflation higher in June, while lower manufacturing output slowed down the industrial production in May.

In terms of currency, the Indian rupee weakened by 26 paise during the week ended July 12, to close at Rs 68.69 against the US dollar from its last week's close of Rs 68.43.

On technical charts, the NSE Nifty50 remains in an intermediate downtrend.

"Technically, with the Nifty breaking the previous lows of 11,625 points and in a firm downtrend, further downsides are likely in the coming week," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Immediate support is now at 11,426 points. Any pullback rallies could find resistance at 11,640 points."