Q1 profit of NBFC sector has grown for four years in a row. Will the trend continue?

Updated : July 23, 2019 01:22 PM IST

The NBFC sector has reported an increase in its net profit for the June quarter consecutively for the last four years.
The sector rose 4 percent YoY in FY16, 17 percent in FY17, 17 percent in FY18, and 44 percent in FY19.
The June-quarter earnings will most likely remain muted with financials taking the lead and metals dragging.
