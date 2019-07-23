Q1 profit of NBFC sector has grown for four years in a row. Will the trend continue?
The NBFC sector has reported an increase in its net profit for the June quarter consecutively for the last four years.
The sector rose 4 percent YoY in FY16, 17 percent in FY17, 17 percent in FY18, and 44 percent in FY19.
The June-quarter earnings will most likely remain muted with financials taking the lead and metals dragging.
