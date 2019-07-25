Q1 Earnings: This sector is expected to post a loss for the 8th straight quarter
Updated : July 25, 2019 11:58 AM IST
For Q1FY20, the sector is expected to post a loss of Rs 4,200 crore, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.
The brokerage sees the sector in loss for all the four quarters of FY20.
