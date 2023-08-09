Pyramid Technoplast IPO to open on August 18, price band fixed at Rs 151-166

Considering the upper price band of Rs 166 per share, Pyramid Technoplast plans to raise Rs 153.05 crore from the public offer. The company's shares will list on both BSE and NSE, with August 30 as the tentative date for listing.

The initial public offer (IPO) of industrial packaging company Pyramid Technoplast will open for public subscription on August 18. The issue will conclude on August 22. This would be the fourth public issue this month, after SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

The company will be selling its share in the range of Rs 151-166 and investors can bid for a minimum of 90 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

Retail investors can make an application for a minimum of Rs 14,940 for one lot (90 shares) and their maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,220 (1,170 shares).

The anchor investor allocation will be done on August 17, a day before the issue opens for public subscription

The public issue of 92.2 lakh equity shares comprises a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares by the company and an offer for sale (OFS) of 37.2 lakh. Under the OFS, promoter Credence Financial Consultancy will sell 37.2 lakh shares.

Considering the upper price band, Pyramid Technoplast plans to raise Rs 153.05 crore from the public offer.

Proceeds will be utlised towards repayment in part, funding working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.

Nearly 30 percent of the public offer has been reserved for the qualified institutional buyers, 20 percent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 50 percent for retail investors.

For the year ending March 2023, Pyramid Technoplast's revenue from operations came in at Rs 480 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 31.76 crore.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 25 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by August 29. Refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 28.

Pyramid Technoplast shares will list on both BSE and NSE, with August 30 as the tentative date for listing.

PNB Investment Services and First Overseas Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue while Bigshare Services is the registrar.