Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

The initial share sale of industrial packaging company Pyramid Technoplast opened for public subscription on Friday, August 18. The three-day issue closes on August 22. Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised Rs 27.55 crore from four anchor investors on August 17.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast , which is priced in the range of Rs 151-166 per share, plans to mop up Rs 139.22 crore at the lower price band and Rs 153.05 crore at the upper end.

Shares of Pyramid Technoplast are available at Rs 28, a premium of 17 percent over its issue price, in the grey market, according to market analysts. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing.

Should you bid?

Analysts mostly have a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue considering the company's diversified customer base along with the comprehensive product portfolio.

Anand Rathi: Subscribe – long term

"At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E (price-earnings) of 16.21 times FY23 earnings with a market cap of Rs 6,110 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 29.61 percent. We believe that issue is fairly priced and recommend 'subscribe – long term' rating to the IPO," said Anand Rathi.

Profitmart Securities: Subscribe – medium and long term

According to Avinash Gorakshakar of Profitmart Securities, the company has done well in the recent past and its outlook looks promising. "Irrespective of the listing gains, which depend on market sentiments, investors can subscribe to the issue for both the medium and long term."

Investors can bid for a minimum of 90 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter. Hence, retail investors can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,940 per lot (90 shares) and the maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,220 for 13 lots (1,170 shares).

High networth individuals with an investment limit of Rs 2-10 lakh in the public issue, can make an application for minimum Rs 2,09,160 for 14 lots (1,260 shares) and the maximum investment would be Rs 9,86,040 for 66 lots (5,940 shares).

About 30 percent of the issue has been reserved for the qualified institutional buyers, 20 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 50 percent for retail investors.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 37.2 lakh shares wherein promoter Credence Financial Consultancy will sell its stake.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards debt repayment in part, funding working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.

The funds raised from the OFS will go to selling shareholder Credence Financial.

Financials

Pyramid Technoplast has recorded healthy earnings growth in the last fiscal, though there was a margin pressure due to increasing input cost. Profit for the year ended March FY23 came in at Rs 31.76 crore, a growth of 21.5 percent over a year-ago period, with net profit margin expansion of 9 basis points year-on-year at 6.62 percent during the same period.

The company's revenue for the year FY23 at Rs 480 crore rose 20 percent from the previous year. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 18.06 percent year-on-year to Rs 49.8 crore, but margin dropped 10 bps to 10.4 percent in FY23.

Pyramid Technoplast are an industrial packaging company engaged in the business of manufacturing polymer based molded products (Polymer Drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements.

PNB Investment Services, and First Overseas Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

The allotment of shares are expected to be finalised on or about August 25 and the tentative date for listing on the BSE and NSE is around August 30.