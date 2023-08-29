Pyramid Technoplast makes a stellar debut, lists at over 12% premium to IPO price

Industrial packaging company Pyramid Technoplast made a stellar debut on bourses on Tuesday, August 29, despite the raging volatility in the markets. The stock listed with a 12.65 percent premium at Rs 187 on the NSE over its issue price of Rs 166. It started trading at Rs 185 apiece on the BSE, an 11.44 percent premium.

The Rs 153-crore IPO of Pyramid Technoplast was subscribed 18 times at close. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed the most at 32.24 times, followed by the retail portion at 14.72 times. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed nearly 10 times.

Analysts mostly had a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue given the company's diversified customer base along with the comprehensive product portfolio.

"At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E (price-earnings) of 16.21 times FY23 earnings with a market cap of Rs 6,110 million post issue of equity shares and return on the net worth of 29.61 percent. We believe that issue is fairly priced and recommend 'subscribe – long term rating' to the IPO ," said Anand Rathi

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 37.2 lakh shares. The industrial packaging company aims to raise anywhere between Rs 139-153 crore through the IPO and the post implied market cap is likely to be around Rs 611 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards debt repayment in part, funding working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.

PNB Investment Services and First Overseas Capital were the book-running lead managers while Bigshare Services was the registrar.

Financials

Pyramid recorded healthy earnings growth in the last financial year, though there was margin pressure due to increasing input costs. Profit for the year ended March FY23 came in at Rs 31.76 crore, a growth of 21.5 percent over a year-ago period, with net profit margin expansion of 9 basis points year-on-year at 6.62 percent during the same period.

The company's revenue for the year FY23 at Rs 480 crore rose 20 percent from the previous year. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 18.06 percent year-on-year to Rs 49.8 crore, but the margin dropped 10 bps to 10.4 percent in FY23.

Established in 1997, Pyramid Technoplast manufactures polymer-based moulded products (Polymer Drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements. Pyramid Technoplast started its commercial production in 1998.