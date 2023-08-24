Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is expected to finalise the allotment of its shares on Friday, August 25. This means that the investors who have subscribed to the industrial packaging company’s initial public offering (IPO) will likely be able to check the status of their share allotment tomorrow.

Pyramid Technoplast’s public issue of Rs 153 crore size received a strong response from investors. It was subscribed more than eight times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, August 22, with bids for 6.08 crore equity shares as compared to an offer size of 75.6 lakh.

The IPO was open for subscription over a three-day period from August 18 to August 22, and the issue was oversubscribed by overall 14.72 times.

This included the retail category receiving bids for shares nearly 29.1 times the quota reserved for the segment, while the non-institutional investors category booked shares 32.24 times.

The quota that was set aside for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed a total of 9.94 times.

The maiden IPO comprises a fresh issue of 55 lakh equity shares of the company, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 37.2 lakh shares, of which Pyramid Technoplast’s promoter Credence Financial Consultancy will sell its stake.

Here’s how to check IPO allotment status

Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar for the IPO. The bidders can check the status of IPO allotment both on the registrar’s website and the official website of BSE.

Investors can check the allotment status on BSE by following a few simple steps:

2) click Equity under the issue type section

3) Select Pyramid Technoplast Limited form the list

4) Enter your application number and PAN details

6) Click on submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the official site of Bigshare Services Private Limited- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Most analysts have initiated a ‘Subscribe' rating to Pyramid Technoplast’s IPO, taking into account the company’s diversified customer base as well as its comprehensive product portfolio.

The funds that will be raised from the OFS shall be forwarded to Credence Financial Consultancy, while the net proceeds from the issue will be used to repay Pyramid Technoplast’s debt in parts, among other factors.

The tentative date for listing on the BSE and NSE is around August 30.