Technical stock picks | PVR Inox, ONGC, Coromandel, HUL, Berger Paints, Dixon and Jubilant on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live NSE

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on PVR Inox. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,475 for an upside target of Rs 1,580. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 168 for an upside target Rs 177. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Coromandel Fertiliser is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,015 and a stop loss of Rs 964. The stock has gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

Thakkar’s solitary sell call is on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,635 for a downside target of Rs 2,530. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Berger Paints. The stock has made lifetime new high and that is usually a cause for celebration. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 675. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Dixon Technologies. The stock is on the verge of a significant breakdown on the downside. It had a massive rally and then now probably going to match that with a similar decline. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 4,275. Shares are down more than 7 percent over the last month.

Jubilant FoodWorks is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 477. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Godrej Properties. It is probably completing a small bullish flag and looking for higher levels. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,580. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.