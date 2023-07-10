Technical stock picks | PVR, IOC, Dalmia Bharat, UPL, Axis Bank, Tata Motors on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on PVR INOX. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,410 for an upside target of Rs 1,490-1,500. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IOC with a stop loss of Rs 96 for an upside target Rs 105. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss of Rs 2,185 for a downside target of Rs 2,070. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

UPL is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 640 and a stop loss of Rs 673. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Axis Bank. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 960 and a target of Rs 1,000. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

PVR INOX is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,380 targeting Rs 1,500-1,530 levels on the upside.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 606 and a price target of Rs 640 on the upside. The stock was up more than 11 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 675 and for an upside target of Rs 720. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Lastly he recommends a buy on Apollo Tyres. He advises a stop loss of Rs 406 with a target of Rs 435. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.