market News

Technical stock picks | PVR, IOC, Dalmia Bharat, UPL, Axis Bank, Tata Motors on the radar

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Reema Tendulkar  Jul 10, 2023 9:21:02 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on PVR INOX. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,410 for an upside target of Rs 1,490-1,500. Shares have remained flat in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on IOC with a stop loss of Rs 96 for an upside target Rs 105. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.
