PVR Inox Share Price: Stock nearing record high after release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Gadar 2 success

Multiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd shares advanced more than 1.5 percent on Thursday, taking its total gains in the past month to over 15 percent amid a revival in the movie business following the huge success of films like Gadar 2 and release of superstar Shahrukh Khan’s movie Jawan today.

Share Market Live NSE

Multiplex chains and single screens have seen the return of footfalls reminiscent of pre-Covid-era after the success of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 which has breached the Rs 500 crore revenue mark.

The movie released on August 11 entered the Rs 500 crore club on 24th day of release, faster than Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan, which reached the milestone on the 28th day.

Shares of PVR Inox, which is the largest and premium film exhibitor with 1708 screens across 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka, have soared around 15 percent in the past month. The stock hit a high of Rs 1,869 per share on Thursday, around 5 percent down from its year’s high level.

The stock previously traded at a 52-week high of Rs 1,974.75 on September 14, 2022.

Positive reviews of Shahrukh Khan-starrer Jawan movie have also raised the expectation of another hit which would bode well for movie exhibitors.

The movie premiered at 5 AM on Thursday and fans have celebrated the movie on both social media as well as at movie halls. The Shah Rukh Khan film grossed more than Rs 50 crore worldwide in advance booking ahead of its release.

PVR Inox shares were trading 1.68 percent higher at Rs 1858 on BSE at 10.06 AM.