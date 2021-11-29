Pullback in market a buying opportunity; positive on energy, select travel stocks: Geosphere Capital

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management, believes that a pullback in market is definitely a buying opportunity. He also mentioned that he is positive on energy names and select travel and leisure stocks even though he expects the emergence of Omicron variant to impact travel in the short-run.

“I would treat the pullback in market definitely as a buying opportunity,” said Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“I am buying energy names globally. I maybe buying some travel and leisure stocks and I am being more selective about other areas,” he added.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus has emerged from South Africa, which has been touted as a ‘variant of concern’ by WHO. A variant of concern is the WHO's top category of worrying COVID-19 variants.

Sanger believes the South Africans did a great job in catching this variant very early.

According to him, this is definitely going to have an effect on travel in the short-term.

On what should be the next steps by the central banks and governments around the world, he said, “The best we can hope for is that the tapering slows down or the tapering stops. I don’t see a wholesale reversal because I don’t see a big effect but the flip side of it is that what if the central bankers see this as more of a stock market overreaction and they continue down the path of their tapering.”

He believes, there could be a little bit of a whipsawing as to which sectors of the market one should buy.

He said, “I definitely think the markets overdid it in terms of reaction but the question is- did the markets overdo it in the assumption that we don’t have to worry about rates rising anymore or did they overdo in terms of valuations coming down. Those are two different issues and I am trying to figure out which one it is.”

“I am more inclined to think this is not about whether central bankers are going to come to your rescue but central bankers are going to keep doing what they are doing because I don’t think they will see this as having significant long-term effects in terms of economic recovery,” Sanger mentioned.

He also mentioned that he is less convinced about IT names being safe havens.

On Paytm, he said, “I am less inclined since I am a believer that rates are going up and central banks including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are going to tighten. I am less inclined to bottom fish in some of these companies whose first earnings are going to be several years away and therefore as the discount rate goes up, valuations come down.”

“There are quite a few to choose from, Zomato, PolicyBazaar, Paytm, Nykaa – these are the big four horsemen of the new era that have gone public. I am sure there is value and long-term opportunities in some of these but I am not out there with basket buying any or all of these names just because I believe there is a rising interest rate environment. These companies are not going to be the market leaders because they have a much longer duration on their earnings recovery and therefore, more sensitive to rising interest rates,” Sanger explained.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

