PSU stocks on a rise! ONGC rallies 9%, NTPC up over 8%. Find out why
Updated : September 05, 2019 12:43 PM IST
Shares of public sector enterprises (PSE) surged on Thursday led by gains in ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, up over 7 percent each.
The Nifty PSE index gained over 4 percent intra-day as compared to 0.4 percent or 42 points rise in the Nifty at 10,887.
