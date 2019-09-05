PSU stocks on a rise! ONGC rallies 9%, NTPC up over 8%. Find out why

Shares of public sector enterprises (PSEs) surged on Thursday led by gains in ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, up over 7 percent each. HPCL, BPCL, GAIL, and NALCO also rose in the trade today.

The Nifty PSE index gained over 4 percent intra-day as compared to 0.4 percent or 42 points rise in the Nifty at 10,887.

ONGC rose the most, up 9 percent in intra-day trade today, followed by NTPC, up 8.4 percent, Coal India, up 7.7 percent, IOC (7.2 percent), HPCL (6.9 percent), BPCL (5.8 percent), NALCO (5 percent) and GAILÂ (4 percent).

So why are the PSUs rising? According to Naveen Kulkarni, head of Research at Reliance Securities, PSUs have seen consistent declines because of the government divesting stake in them whenever it is in need of money. However, the governmentâ€™s current stance of not willing to sell at distressed valuations is a significant positive and has been the reason for the interest in state-run stocks, he added.

The Nifty50 index fell over 2 percent on Monday after India's economic growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slipped to an over six-year low of 5 percent. However, the index has recovered over 100 points since then as a slew of positive global developments lifted investor sentiment.

Domestically, the announcement of initiatives to strengthen the economic climate also cheered investors. The government announced the merger of 10 state-owned banks into four, and recapitalisation of public sector banks saying the move was required to strengthen Indiaâ€™s banking system.

