Govt eyes Coal India, NTPC, Hindustan Zinc and RITES offers for sale over next four months

The government plans to bring four important offers for sale or OFS issues over the next four months as part of the government’s divestment plans, people in the know told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

The PSUs include names like Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, NTPC as well as Rail India Technical and Economic Service (REITS). The total divestment from these four companies via the OFS issues could help the government raise about Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 crore.

For the 2022-2023 financial year, the government has set a divestment target of about Rs 65,000 crore out of which Rs 24,000 crore has been achieved so far.

Of the four companies, Coal India OFS is expected to be around Rs 5,000 crore, which could dilute about a 3 percent in government stake in the firm. In Hindustan Zinc, it’s about Rs 10,000 crore that could lead to a dilution of about 8 percent of the government’s stake, sources said.

They added that NTPC OFS is likely to be about Rs 2,500 crore, which may lead to the dilution of the government’s about 1.5 percent stake in the company. RITES is likely to launch an OFS worth Rs 1,000 crore, which shall dilute up to 10 percent stake of the government in the company.

CNBC-TV18 is yet to receive a response to a query sent to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).