The PSU Bank index is up 20% over the last month. Here's what may have caused the rally

The PSU Bank index is on course for its best annual performance in nearly a decade.

The index of India's state-run banks ended 2 percent higher on Thursday courtesy a spike in the second half of the weekly options expiry session. The index has gained 18 percent over the last month.

In fact, the 12-stock gauge has gained over 60 percent this year and is on course for its best annual performance since 2014, during which it had gained nearly 70 percent.

Despite the recent rally, the index is still 31 percent away from its all-time high of 5,375 that it made in 2010.

Here are some factors that may have caused the recent surge:

More Certainty?

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, former RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra said that the move was much needed considering the circumstances. With most banks introducing an accelerated promotion system, there is more certainty within PSU banks now.

Indian Banks Association CEO Sunil Mehta said that stability of tenure will aid in executing a long-term strategic goal. However, anomalies have been corrected with new conditions.

“Stability of tenure will always help a CEO to execute a long-term strategic goal because with the change of incumbency the priorities keep changing,” he said.

Better Asset Quality

According to data obtained under the Right to Information ACT (RTI), the borrowers of Mudra loans have paid their EMIs to banks. In over seven years since its launch, NPAs of banks for Mudra loans, including those extended during the pandemic when small businesses were the worst hit, are lower than the average NPAs of the sector as a whole.