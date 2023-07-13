PSU Bank index falls amid sudden profit booking; PSB dips 5.5%, PNB down 4.6%

Before today's session, the PSU Bank index had gained 8.6 percent this month. All index constituents are now trading with losses, with shares of Punjab & Sind Bank plunging 5.5 percent, Punjab National Bank down 4.6 percent, and Bank of Maharashtra falling 5.31 percent.

After showing strength on Dalal Street, the PSU Bank index is witnessing a sudden sell-off in trade Thursday, tumbling as much as 3 percent. There were no specific triggers except for the fact that there is an overall expectation of margin compression in the June quarter. The index has corrected more than 150 points from the day's high and is now trading 2.6 percent lower at Rs 4,344 apiece.

Among others, shares of Bank of Baroda were down 3.59 percent, Indian Overseas Bank fell 2 percent, Central Bank of India 3.21 percent, and Uco Bank also plunged 3.29 percent in today's session.

The profit booking was seen mainly after Federal Bank released its numbers during market hours today. The private sector bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 854 crore for the quarter ended June on Thursday, surging 42 percent compared to the company's Rs 601 crore-Q1 profit of the previous year.

Sequentially, the profit was down 5 percent from Rs 903 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

After a spectacular rally in 2022, the PSU bank index has underperformed benchmarks in this calendar year so far. The Nifty PSU Bank index has gained only 0.06 percent so far this year as against a 6.59 percent jump in benchmark Nifty.

In the last one year, the index has rallied 63.73 percent versus a 21.53 percent rise in equity benchmark Nifty.

"Traders should note that the final target for the ongoing trend is projected to be in the range of 4,620 to 4,875. To capitalise on this trend, the optimal trading strategy is to buy the index during price dips near the support level. On the charts, the index is anticipated to find support around 4,360 and 4,250," said analysts.

"The Indian banking system is currently in a healthy state, characterised by low Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and strong loan growth. Moreover, banking stocks, including PSU banks, still offer attractive valuations, providing further comfort to investors," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Overall, the combination of favorable market conditions, strong fundamentals, and positive business updates suggests a promising outlook for PSU Banks, raising expectations for another robust quarter ahead, the analyst noted.