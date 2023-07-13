CNBC TV18
PSU Bank index falls amid sudden profit booking; PSB dips 5.5%, PNB down 4.6%

By Meghna Sen  Jul 13, 2023

Before today's session, the PSU Bank index had gained 8.6 percent this month. All index constituents are now trading with losses, with shares of Punjab & Sind Bank plunging 5.5 percent, Punjab National Bank down 4.6 percent, and Bank of Maharashtra falling 5.31 percent.

After showing strength on Dalal Street, the PSU Bank index is witnessing a sudden sell-off in trade Thursday, tumbling as much as 3 percent. There were no specific triggers except for the fact that there is an overall expectation of margin compression in the June quarter. The index has corrected more than 150 points from the day's high and is now trading 2.6 percent lower at Rs 4,344 apiece.

Before today's session, the PSU Bank index had gained 8.6 percent this month. All index constituents are now trading with losses, with shares of Punjab & Sind Bank plunging 5.5 percent, Punjab National Bank down 4.6 percent, and Bank of Maharashtra falling 5.31 percent.
Among others, shares of Bank of Baroda were down 3.59 percent, Indian Overseas Bank fell 2 percent, Central Bank of India 3.21 percent, and Uco Bank also plunged 3.29 percent in today's session.
