We asked experts what to do with stocks like SBI, PNB and other PSU banks - Here is what they said

All of the PSU Bank index constituents are trading with losses ranging between 10 percent to as much as 30 percent.

The PSU Bank index made an all-time high of 4,617 on December 15 last year. Since then, the index has been on a downward spiral and has corrected 1,000 points within three months.

PSU banks had a memorable 2022 with the index rising over 70 percent and most of its smaller constituents doubling in value. The combined market capitalisation of these state-run lenders also crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark for the first time ever.

The index has declined over 15 percent so far this year. All of its constituents are trading with losses ranging between 10 percent to as much as 30 percent.

Stock YTD Returns Indian Bank -11.5% Indian Overseas Bank -27.7% UCO Bank -20.5% Central Bank of India -25% Punjab & Sind Bank -21.5% Bank of Maharashtra -19.3% PNB -16.7% Union Bank -19.7% SBI -15.4% Bank of India -24.1% Canara Bank -16.7% Bank of Baroda -14.7%

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that the short-term trend remains negative its daily chart has a lower top, lower bottom formation. On the downside, he sees support for the index in the range of 3,500 - 3,400. "It needs to be seen if any reversal pattern forms there," he said.

SBI Declines For Five Straight Days

Shares of India's largest lender have declined for five straight sessions and are down 15 percent for the year so far, in-line with the index drop. The stock has corrected nearly 20 percent from its peak of Rs 629.

5paisa's Jain believes that the 89-day Exponential Moving Average on the weekly chart and the swing low support, around levels of Rs 500 will be immediate support zones to watch. He advises no trade on SBI as he awaits a sign of reversal. The short term momentum on the stock continues to remain negative.

Star Performer of 2022 Gives Up Some Gains

Bank of Baroda's shares more than doubled in 2022, its best annual performance in two decades. The stock is also moving in tandem with the index this year, correcting nearly 15 percent.

In-line with SBI, Bank of Baroda's shares have also corrected 20 percent from their peak.

Jain expects the stock to trade with a negative bias in the near-term as any pullback move is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. He expects the stock to test the immediate support placed in the Rs 150 - Rs 145 range, which is another 5-8 percent downside from current levels.

A Shorting Opportunity

While setups of most PSU Banks appear weak, Jain finds a shorting opportunity in Punjab National Bank as it has relatively underperformed compared to peers.

The stock has declined 17 percent this year, underperforming the index as well as its larger peers. In the short-term, the stock has declined in six out of the last seven trading sessions.

Shares of PNB were among the few PSU banks that had received upgrades from analysts in 2022. The stock has corrected 23 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 62.

Jain advises traders to sell PNB in the range of Rs 48-49 for a potential short-term target of Rs 42.50. He advises a stop loss above Rs 51.