PSP Projects bags order worth over Rs 317 cr, total order inflow for FY23-24 at Rs 758.4 cr

Last month, on March 15, while speaking to CNBC-TV18, the management of PSP Projects had mentioned that the company has surpassed earlier order inflow guidance of Rs 2,500 crore. The construction company has planned to execute overall order book of Rs 6,400 crore in 2-2.5 years.

Construction company PSP Projects on Monday said that it has bagged a Rs 317.13 Crore order from Gujarat’s Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department for development of Dharoi Dam region as World Class Sustainable Tourist/Pilgrimage Destination. Following the news shares of PSP Projects are trading at Rs 756, up 1.38 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The project also pertains to development of Road, Infrastructure & Adventure Water Sports Arena (Package –1) of the Dharoi Dam region. The Ahmedabad-based company has promised to execute the project within 18 months.

With the latest project, the total order inflow of the company has reached to Rs 758.4 crore for FY23-24. This is PSP Project’s second order in the month of May as earlier it had received work orders worth Rs 441.25 crore in government and institutional segment.