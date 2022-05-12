Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • market News>

  • Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO subscribed 1.22 times on last day

Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO subscribed 1.22 times on last day

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Prudent Corporate Advisory's Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 85,49,340 equity shares had a price range of Rs 595-630 per share.

Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO subscribed 1.22 times on last day
The Initial Public Offer  of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services was subscribed 1.22 times on the last day of the offer on Thursday.
The Rs 538.61-crore IPO got bids for 73,30,928 shares against 60,18,689 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 1.29 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.26 times subscription and non-institutional investors 99 percent.
The company's Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 85,49,340 equity shares had a price range of Rs 595-630 per share.
On Monday, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services raised a little over Rs 159 crore from anchor investors.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.
Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers to the offer.
Also Read:
Tags
Next Article

Trade setup for May 13: With 16,000 gone, how far is the next stop for Nifty50?

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More