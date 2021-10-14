Prospects for Tata Group stocks improving; stay with largecaps, says Avendus’ Andrew Holland

Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, said the prospects for Tata Group stocks are improving. Holland spoke about how Tata Group , having won over Air India, can monetise its hotel group.

“ Now, if you think about that then one of the biggest beneficiaries will happen, apart from people starting to fly Air India, I am sure the Tata Group will think about how to monetize the hotel group, not just in India, but some of the places overseas as well. I am sure they can offer some great deals like if you fly Air India, you get this hotel rate, and so forth and so on. So, I could imagine that would be a catalyst for the hotel industry, particularly the Taj Hotels,” said Holland in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Talking about IT stocks, Holland said the sector has ample tailwinds in store. “It is tempting when you see the share price moves and the PEs of 30+ in the sector. But there is still a lot more tailwind,” said Holland.

“The infrastructure spending on technology, not the usual roads, ports, bridges, that you would necessarily think about infrastructure spending, it's going into technology and that's what governments are doing. I think that bodes well for the industry going forward and keeps the momentum very high for earnings to continue to grow double-digit over the next 2-3 years,” said Holland.

On investment, he said, “Because we deal in largecaps, in derivatives, we want to have that liquidity because you don't know when market risk will come calling so it's good to be able to hedge your portfolio with stocks which would give you that protection, but of course if you have small and midcaps, once the market falls there's no getting out of the business, no liquidity.”

For the entire interview, watch the video