Promoters of 50 companies reduce share pledges, says report
Updated : October 29, 2019 10:07 AM IST
According to the report, the promoters of JK Tyre and Industries redeemed 35 percent stake while Infibeam Avenues reduced pledged stock to 7.9 percent from 21 percent in the last quarter.
The promoters of Apollo Hospitals reduced its pledges from 71 percent to 66 percent, the report said.
