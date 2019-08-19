Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

August 19, 2019

The percentage of pledged promoter holdings declined to 2.47 percent in the June 2019 quarter against 2.83 percent from three months earlier.
From the BSE 500 index, promoters of 112 companies pledged their holdings.
Eveready Industries, Lemon Tree Hotel, Orient Electric, Chambal Fertilisers, and Jindal Steel and Power have seen the highest increase in pledged promoter holdings in June 2019.
Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1
