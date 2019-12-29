#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Auto

Profit booking likely at higher levels; bet on PVR, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto

Updated : December 29, 2019 05:56 PM IST

Further upsides are likely in the near term towards an immediate target of the cup and handle pattern that comes near 12,400 levels.
Profit booking likely at higher levels; bet on PVR, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV