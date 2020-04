Well-funded private equity funds are eyeing investment opportunities in listed companies, with stock prices having crashed to multi-year lows in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Valuations are quite attractive at these levels,” an expert tracking private equity fund activity said, adding,” You could see some block deals in pharma and consumption stocks.”

Traditionally, private equity funds avoid secondary market trades and instead prefer buying into privately-held companies that have limited recourse to raising capital.

“PE funds prefer a more involved approach, but this is an unprecedented situation, and so a change in investment doctrine is hardly surprising,” said another expert in the PE space.

Foreign institutional investors have been heavy sellers of Indian equities beginning March, and this may have ended creating opportunities for other investors, including PE funds.

“PE funds don’t seem to be averse stepping into the space vacated by foreign investors,” the expert said.

Sources said PE investors are awaiting clarity on government assistance for various sectors before loosening their purse strings.

Pharma (drug makers), FMCG and retail are at the top of the list for PE funds, followed by healthcare (hospitals) and financial services firms.

“While hospitals have a crucial role to play in tackling the COVID-19 situation, their other cash-generating businesses are shut, said an official at a global PE fund.

“That will create stress in the sector, and there could be some buyout opportunities” the person said.

Another aspect PE investors are watching is the capital requirement for companies hit hard by the crisis. Officials in the industry say they will look to market regulator SEBI for relaxation on the pricing formula.