Private equity exits drop by 70% in 2019, says report

Going gets tough for private equity firms in India with exits dropping sharply by about 70 percent, reported Live Mint. The fall in the fortune of equity firms comes amidst the economic slowdown and volatility in the market.

“Multiple factors have contributed to a weak 2019 in terms of exits. Globally, oversupplied venture capital markets have created a disconnect between valuations and exit markets, and some of this is true in India as well. Also, public markets in India have seen a weak year so far," Gopal Jain, managing partner of PE firm Gaja Capital was quoted as saying in the report.

As per the data by a consulting firm, the report said, 114 PE exits worth $8,172 million were recorded this year till September. This, the report added, is a significant figure when one takes into account the fact that the entire 2018 saw 177 exits worth $27,048 million .

While the 2018 exits also includes the landmark $16 billion exit through the Flipkart-Walmart deal, the exit values in 2018 were over 25 percent higher even without taking into account the Flipkart-Walmart deal, the report added.