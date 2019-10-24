Economy
Private equity exits drop by 70% in 2019, says report
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:32 AM IST
114 PE exits worth $8,172 million were recorded this year till September.
2018 saw 177 exits worth $27,048 million .
The exit values in 2018 were over 25 percent higher even without taking into account the Flipkart-Walmart deal.
