  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Pricing agency Platts defers changes to dated Brent oil benchmark: Know why it’s important

Updated : March 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Two weeks ago, S&P Global Platts had announced that it would introduce changes to dated Brent oil benchmark
Now, the company has opened consultations with industry players without fixing a timeline for the changes to take effect
Pricing agency Platts defers changes to dated Brent oil benchmark: Know why it’s important
Published : March 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Merger of 8 banks comes into force from April 1: Know what happens to your passbooks, cheque books

Merger of 8 banks comes into force from April 1: Know what happens to your passbooks, cheque books

BOTTOMLINE: SEBI’s perpetual bond norms are a mess

BOTTOMLINE: SEBI’s perpetual bond norms are a mess

Biden admin to reconsider objections to H1B visas during Trump regime

Biden admin to reconsider objections to H1B visas during Trump regime

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement