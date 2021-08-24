Prefer India over China; neutral on emerging markets: Standard Chartered Wealth

Standard Chartered Wealth Management prefers India over China along with South Korea, Steve Brice, chief information officer (CIO), told CNBC-TV18.

“On emerging markets (EMs), we are neutral overall. Normally, a weak dollar environment is very positive for emerging markets, but clearly, that has not come to pass yet. So in fact, we had a bit of a technical break higher in the dollar at the end of last week. So we are watching that really closely,” he said.

The wealth management firm continues to prefer US and European markets from a regional perspective.

“Within an asset allocation perspective, we still prefer both the US and Europe. Within the region (EMs), we do prefer India over China along with South Korea as well. It's another market we are bullish on at the moment,” Brice said.

According to him, volatility from the Fed taper announcement would be a buying opportunity. “If we do see any volatility from the taper announcement, then we believe that would be a great buying opportunity for those still looking out on a 6–12 month time horizon,” Brice said.

“Fed is now going to start embarking on less stimulating policy. Of course, tapering is still a very stimulating policy, it is still adding money into the system, interest rates are still close to zero. So it's nothing to be too concerned about, but you could see the 10-year yield drifting gradually higher over time, that clearly is an environment where growth gets a little challenged but value should do pretty well in that environment, obviously, particularly the financials, and to some degree, energy. Obviously, energy has been hurt a bit in recent times by the decline in oil prices, but over the longer term, we do think that oil prices will drift higher as well,” he said.

