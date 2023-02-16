homemarket NewsPrecision Wires India to open depot in Maharashtra, receives Rs 35 crore loan for Silvassa project

Precision Wires India to open depot in Maharashtra, receives Rs 35 crore loan for Silvassa project

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 10:06:42 PM IST (Published)

The commercial production is expected to start from March 2023 until the end of 2023 in stages at the Silvassa facility.

Enameled copper winding wires manufacturer Precision Wires India Ltd. on Thursday announced that it will soon open a depot at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra to better serve its specific customers in the state.

Recommended Articles

View All

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The company in an exchange filing stated that all the relevant registrations have been obtained for the opening of the depot at Ahmednagar.


On the ongoing expansion-cum-modernisation project at the Silvassa facility in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Precision Wires India stated that the commercial production is expected to start from March 2023 until the end of 2023 in stages.

The civil work has been completed and all orders for equipment have been placed while some of those have also arrived and others are in pipeline, the company said in a separate filing.

The Mumbai-based company has been sanctioned a term loan of Rs 35 crore for the expansion-cum modernisation project.

The Silvassa facility manufactures a wide range of products including enameled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors and paper/mica/Nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC), which are used across the globe by the electrical/electronics industry.

Precision Wires India with an installed capacity of about 40,000 MT per year, is one of the largest producers of winding wires in South Asia. The company reported revenue of Rs 698.54 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 704.83 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at Rs 15.13 crore compared to Rs 18.16 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Precision Wires ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 68.85.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Air Cairo selects RateGain’s AI powered tool for real time pricing insights

Next Article

Minda Corp to acquire upto 15.7% stake in Pricol via reverse book building