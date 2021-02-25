Prabhudas Lilladher raises Nifty March 2022 target to 16,075; lists top pick and model portfolio Updated : February 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST Prabhudas Lilladher raised March 2022 Nifty target to 16,075 post stellar earnings in the December quarter Going ahead, it believes that cyclical recovery is underway and turns overweight on Metals and NBFC. The brokerage replaces Ultratech Cement with Ambuja Cement in top picks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply