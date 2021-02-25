  • SENSEX
Prabhudas Lilladher raises Nifty March 2022 target to 16,075; lists top pick and model portfolio

Updated : February 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher raised March 2022 Nifty target to 16,075 post stellar earnings in the December quarter
Going ahead, it believes that cyclical recovery is underway and turns overweight on Metals and NBFC.
The brokerage replaces Ultratech Cement with Ambuja Cement in top picks.
