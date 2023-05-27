In a first, SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar, options trader not allowed to trade for a year

3 Min(s) Read
In a first case of action against a finfluencer (financial influencer), market regulator SEBI has penalised and barred renowned youtuber and options trader PR Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms.
In a first case of action against a finfluencer (financial influencer), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 25 penalised and barred renowned youtuber and options trader PR Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms.
Live Tv
Loading...
(A financial influencer or 'FinFluencer', is a person who gives information and advice to investors on financial topics -- usually on stock market trading, personal investments like mutual funds and insurance, primarily on various social media platforms.)
In a case that dates back to 2022, finfluencer PR Sundar, his company Mansun Consulting, and co-promoter of the company Mangayarkarasi Sundar have settled with the SEBI complaints alleging they were providing investment advisory services without the requisite registration from the regulator.