Power stocks in focus as govt extends Section 11 till Sept-end: What this means

By Vivek Iyer   | Meghna Sen  Jun 12, 2023 3:14:39 PM IST (Published)

This is positive for stocks such as Tata Power and Adani Power as they have facilities in Mundra, which at this point, do not have long term power purchase agreements. These power companies will be able to make complete recovery of the cost that they are incurring

Shares of power companies were in focus in Monday's trade after the Central government went ahead and extended Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, till September 30 this year. The government said that plants using imported coal will operate at full capacity till September. The move is largely along the expected lines.

This is positive for stocks such as Tata Power and Adani Power as they have facilities in Mundra, which at this point, do not have long term power purchase agreements (PPAs). These power companies will be able to make complete recovery of the cost that they are incurring.
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd were almost flat in trade Monday. At 2:57 pm, the scrip was trading 0.068 percent higher at Rs 221.35 level. Meanwhile, Adani Power shares were trading 1.63 percent lower at Rs 271.70 apiece.
