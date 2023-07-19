Expert analyst reveals top stock picks: Power Grid and GAIL display strong growth potential

Soni Patnaik, the astute expert analyst at JM Financial Services, highlights Power Grid and GAIL as the top stock picks, both displaying impressive long buildup positions and strong support levels.

In the dynamic world of finance and investments, identifying promising stocks can be both challenging and rewarding. As markets constantly fluctuate, stock recommendations play a crucial role in guiding investors towards potential profit opportunities. CNBC-TV18, brings you two top stock picks suggested by Soni Patnaik, an expert analyst at JM Financial Services.

The power sector has been displaying remarkable strength, with significant long buildup positions amounting to 5 percent. Power Grid , a key player in the sector, has demonstrated its potential by showcasing a 4 percent long buildup position.

At the time of the recommendation, the current market price (CMP) of Power Grid stands at Rs 245-246. Soni Patnaik suggests investors consider buying the stock at its current levels, as it shows promise for substantial growth.

An essential factor contributing to the attractiveness of Power Grid is its strong support level at Rs 240. As long as the stock maintains this support level, it is expected to move towards the price range of Rs 255 to 260 in this series. This projection offers investors a positive outlook for potential gains. It’s important to note that Power Grid has been trading flat for the last month.

Another stock recommendation by Soni Patnaik is Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). The company operates in the natural gas sector and is currently in a consolidation phase. Despite this, it has managed to retain a robust support level at Rs 107. Based on this observation, Patnaik suggests that GAIL is poised to give a breakout in the near future.

With the stop-loss set at Rs 107, Soni Patnaik believes that GAIL has the potential to climb towards the price levels of Rs 115 and 118 during this series. This optimistic projection makes GAIL an enticing pick for investors seeking growth opportunities. GAIL has been trading flat for the past month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.