Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

It is possible to sustain the divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum over the next decade, according to a report by Nirmal Bang. Despite the significant wealth locked in central public sector enterprises or CPSEs, divestments in India have had a checkered history.

According to the report by Nirmal Bang, in the period between FY92 and FY19, Rs 4.5 lakh crore was raised through divestments. However, for most parts, divestments have fallen short of targets. There are only three years since FY2000 — FY04, FY18, and FY19, in which revenue exceeded the target.

"Our analysis suggests that India has over $140 billion of assets that it can divest. This excludes listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other unlisted insurers, and value of real estate assets," Nirmal Bang stated, adding that reduction of stake in listed banks and insurers to 51 percent would yield around $14.6 billion.

In India, the role of divestments in funding the fiscal deficit has increased over the past decade. Particularly in the last 2 years, the divestments have bridged the fiscal deficit by 0.4-0.6 percent of the GDP.

Modes of Divestment

The report quoted that public offers have been the most popular mode of divestment, and account for just under half of divestment revenues so far, however, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are slowly catching up. ETFs accounted for the bulk of the disinvestment revenue in FY19.

Interestingly in three of the six years in which divestment revenue exceeded the target — FY99, FY18, and FY19, CPSE to CPSE sale has contributed to the bulk of the revenue, it added.

In FY18, ONGC’s acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) helped meet nearly half of the original disinvestment target, similarly, in FY19, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) acquired a majority stake in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), helping to meet around 18 percent of the government's original divestment target.

Brief History

The Congress government in FY92 kick-started divestment and the preferred mode of divestment was an auction to financial investors. However, the Vajpayee-led NDA government turned its focus to strategic sales along with CPSE to CPSE sales and succeeded in raising a larger amount of revenue.

Meanwhile, the Modi-led BJP government has the best track record on divestments so far relying on public offers, ETFs and CPSE to CPSE sales along with buybacks. "Therefore, in effect, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in divestments and we could expect the momentum to sustain," the brokerage noted.

What Can India Divest?

Divestment in listed PSUs (excluding banks and insurance) could yield over $100 billion, as per the brokerage.

insurance companies) in non-strategic sectors listed on the exchanges with the majority holding by the central government. These companies have a combined market capitalisation of around Rs 12.5 lakh crore ($176 billion). Offloading the government’s stake entirely in these CPSEs would yield around Rs 7.7 lakh crore ($108 billion) in revenue," it explains.