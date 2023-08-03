Manish Gunwani's insights present a promising outlook for Indian equities, supported by sectoral overweights in pharma and domestic cyclicals. Additionally, the emerging opportunities in the green energy space offer further avenues for investors to diversify and participate in India's sustainable growth story.

A broad positive outlook for the Indian equities market remains intact and the pharma stocks will do significantly well as those companies stand to gain significantly from their solid fundamentals and a steady demand for essential healthcare products, says Manish Gunwani, Head of Equities at Bandhan AMC.

Discussing the current state and future prospects of Indian equities in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Gunwani conveyed a sense of optimism, stating that there is a broad positive outlook for the Indian equities market. This statement comes amidst several key observations and insights shared by the seasoned market expert.

One noteworthy stance taken by Gunwani is his overweight position on the pharma sector . He believes that the sector's cycle is undergoing a reversal, indicating potential growth opportunities for investors.

“In general we have an overweight on the sector. I think that we have seen a fairly long period of US generic pricing remaining under trouble. Even the domestic pharma growth has been tepid. So from a risk reward basis, by reversion to mean, the cycle seems to be now reversing,” he said.

"As global dynamics continue to evolve, Indian pharma companies stand to gain from their solid fundamentals and a steady demand for essential healthcare products," added Gunwani.

Moreover, he highlighted the comparative advantage of the domestic cyclicals over their global counterparts. This view reflects the underlying strength of India's domestic economy and its resilience during challenging times. By favoring domestic cyclicals, investors may tap into the nation's thriving industries and their capacity to withstand market fluctuations.

“Last few quarters we felt that domestic economy, domestic cyclicals are better than the global cyclicals,” he said.

Another significant point raised by Gunwani is the expectation of a domestic consumption revival. As the economy rebounds from the pandemic-induced slowdown, increased consumer spending could stimulate various sectors, creating new investment avenues and driving the overall equity market.

Beyond the current trends, Gunwani also emphasised the importance of transitioning to green energy. He views this shift as an opportunity rather than a challenge. As the world collectively addresses environmental concerns, companies focusing on green energy initiatives stand to gain from growing investor interest and governmental support.

India, with its vast resources and potential for renewable energy adoption, can emerge as a major player in the global green energy market. This transition could not only bolster economic growth but also create sustainable investment opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

