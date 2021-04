Positive on Tata Steel, Hindalco; like Infosys, HCL Tech in IT space: Complete Circle's Gurmeet Chadha

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO at Complete Circle Consultants, is positive on Tata Steel while he says Hindalco looks very good for the long run.

“We have discussed Tata Steel earlier, Hindalco looks very good to me for the long run,” said Chadha in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

While sharing his views on the PLI schemes for air-conditioners and LEDs, he said, “Voltas is one of the preferred plays, Havells continues to do well, Polycab is much more reasonable vis-à-vis some of the more expensive plays in this space.”

Chadha likes Infosys, HCL Technologies in largecap IT names and Persistent Systems, Happiest Minds in midcap IT names.

“I would play other commodity names than Vedanta,” he said.

