Positive on Mindtree, Cyient, says Complete Circle's Gurmeet Chadha

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, Complete Circle Consultants likes Mindtree and Cyient from midcap IT space.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that buying on dips is a better strategy at this time for metals sector.

Chadha also stated that one should stick to tier-I private sector banks in banking and NBFC space.

Watch the video for more...