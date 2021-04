Positive on IT, FMCG, pharma; like ITC and Tech Mahindra, says Prakash Diwan

FMCG, IT, and pharmaceuticals continue to be top areas to go out and fish, said market expert Prakash Diwan on Monday.

Diwan believes ITC certainly stands a very significant chance to benefit out of the lockdown. He likes Tech Mahindra in the IT sector while says that pharma is offering a lot of value on the API, formulation side.

"You will definitely get a little bit of that opportunity to buy into some of the stronger pharmaceutical names as well,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Diwan believes autos will get impacted because of the lockdown.

Sharing his views on Ramkrishna Forgings, he said, “It has seen a bit of a change in its trajectory in the last six months but it is a little bit vulnerable business because it depends a lot on certain pockets as compared to Bharat Forge which has much more moving parts that could come to its rescue."

"I would play it with Bharat Forge if I had a choice. Automotive Axles is another business that is likely to revive given that they have withstood this entire slowdown in a very healthy way and things would start looking up for them as well," he said.

