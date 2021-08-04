Positive on financials; consider automation, renewable energy promising in midcap: Invesco MF

Invesco Mutual Fund is positive on financials as asset quality woes will subside and credit growth will pick up, said Taher Badshah, CIO–equities, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Financials is the way to go and that is where we are leveraging many of our strategies. A combination of both, asset quality-related pain-reducing along with the fact that we would like to see better credit growth in the system as we go along. So, we see banks as a combination of topline, revenue kind of story also developing in coming quarters,” he said.

On investments, Badshah said, “There is an ongoing theme of unorganized to organized, there are parts in the markets which are more to do with specialized technology companies. We also look at specific companies which give us a benefit of formalization of labour in the economy, financialisation, automation, digital automation and renewable energy.”

On tech IPOs, he said, “Our approach to IPO is similar to what we do in some of the listed entities and the existing companies; so we are willing to pay but not beyond a particular point. However, the difference between what we used to see in IPOs 10 years ago versus now is that we are seeing platform businesses; businesses that are relatively less in terms of capital intensity than what it used to be and that makes for a fresh outlook.”

For the entire interview, watch the video