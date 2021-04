Positive on Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Ind; buy Adani Ports on dips: Complete Circle's Chadha

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO at Complete Circle Consultants, is more constructive on Deepak Nitrite and Aarti Industries from the specialty chemical sector.

He believes all specialty chemical names are making news. “We do track most of them. More constructive on Deepak Nitrite and Aarti Industries,” he said.

According to him, the diagnostic business may see some consolidation because of rising COVID-19 cases. Chadha likes Dr Lal Pathlabs in the diagnostic sector.

Buy on dips could be a better strategy for Adani Ports, he said.

