Positive on Copper, Aluminium, says Mark To

Copper is also called Doctor Copper as it is believed to predict turning points in the global economy. And right now, its prices are surging. Aluminium prices are also crossing two-year highs.

“Copper and aluminium prices will keep on being strong. The momentum is pretty strong because of the basic attitude towards the economic recovery on a worldwide scale,” said Mark To, Head of Research at Wing Fung Financial Group in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Given the overall situation improving, we can be optimistic on these commodities,” he said. Since copper (and mostly aluminium) is used in almost all industries, its demand is often viewed as a reliable indicator of economic health.

On ferrous and non-ferrous metal space, he pointed out, “It is a general phenomenon that the demand will pick up. It is a positive development. Though the overall situation is positive, it may not be as positive as we expect.”