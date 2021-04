Positive on chemicals, manufacturing, lending financials: ASK Investment Managers

Prateek Agrawal, Business Head and CIO of Ask Investment Managers spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss the fundamentals of the market.

While giving his portfolio preferences Agrawal said, “In terms of our portfolio changes what we have done is to increase weightages in chemicals, India manufacturing, lending financials - now more on the banking side versus NBFCs that we were preferring earlier. Also some of these unique internet properties and businesses which sell over the internet because that is something which could continue to grow as a channel faster than other channels.”

On markets, Agrawal said, “As bond yields stabilised globally, the currencies have stabilised globally, the equity markets in India would also be stabilising. We continue to be positive on the markets given that the outlook on Q4 is strong, you will have Q1 which should again be super strong given that that was the lockdown quarter base of last year. Idea is to stay positive, so idea is that use the dips to maybe change the portfolio a bit or stay put.”

Talking about IPOs this week he said, “We invest on our own, we don’t recommend to anybody. One thing that I would say on IPOs is that over the last one year we are seeing the reasonably good quality of businesses getting listed. Technology is a completely new space that has started to come to the market but where we do get stuck is the valuations.”

Watch the video for more.