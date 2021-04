Deven Choksey, MD of KRChoksey Securities, said some of the infrastructure funds, which are looking at India entry, would definitely find Adani Ports more meaningful.

“Because this is one company which has got the largest capacity to handle cargo. That is where they get entry into this stock from an investment perspective,” he said.

On Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, he said, “Trading of the spectrum was definitely there. Reliance Jio had always acquired spectrum. Even in earlier days, they acquired from Reliance Communications and from others as well. So currently, it is a win-win kind of a situation for both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.”

He would be cautious of Macrotech Developers IPO, he said. “Because the current real estate market is showing signs of growth – they have an advantage in form of having the land bank. However, gone are those days where you used to monetise your land bank significantly. So what is left out is a pure construction play as far as the company is concerned. The supply-side situation is going to be abundant even though the demand is going to improve gradually. In that kind of a situation we are not likely to see a major jump as far as the business is concerned,” he explained.

From a perspective of playing safe and not getting into the litigation, he would stay with his core focus of putting money into the housing finance business, Choksey shared. "I feel more comfortable there as far as real estate plays are concerned,” he added.

He believes Axis Bank is likely to see a larger amount of growth in the life insurance business. “Having got the insurance business into their fold and using the distribution reach and the customer reach that they have in Axis, they are likely to see the larger amount of growth in the life insurance business. This is going to be fundamentally very positive,” he pointed out.

For more, watch the video.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.