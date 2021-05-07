Portfolio diversification key to outperformance in 2021; equity best-performing class: Axis Securities Updated : May 07, 2021 01:45:46 IST According to Axis Securities, the market positioning is slowly shifting towards defensive and selective cyclical plays. It continues to favour a quality approach in bonds with some non-AAA exposure based on individual risk appetite. It continues its Neutral stance on gold and recommends a 'buy on dips' strategy. Published : May 07, 2021 01:45 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply