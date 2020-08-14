Market Portfolio changes: Reliance Securities replaces Sun Pharma and Infosys with Laurus Labs, HCL Tech Updated : August 14, 2020 01:09 PM IST Reliance Securities said that it is underweight on financials and overweight on pharma, consumer, automobile and telecom. The brokerage replaced Sun Pharma and Infosys with Laurus Labs and HCL Technologies, respectively in its model portfolio. Going ahead, the brokerage believes that the markets may witness some fatigue in August Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply