Portfolio changes: Reliance Securities replaces Sun Pharma and Infosys with Laurus Labs, HCL Tech

Updated : August 14, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Reliance Securities said that it is underweight on financials and overweight on pharma, consumer, automobile and telecom.
The brokerage replaced Sun Pharma and Infosys with Laurus Labs and HCL Technologies, respectively in its model portfolio.
Going ahead, the brokerage believes that the markets may witness some fatigue in August
