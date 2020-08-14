Portfolio changes: Reliance Securities replaces Sun Pharma and Infosys with Laurus Labs, HCL Tech

Indian equity market was among top performers globally with the benchmark index, Nifty registering monthly gain of 7.5 percent in July 2020. The recovery was primarily contributed by IT, Pharma, and Auto space.

The IT sector, with the sectoral weightage of 16 percent in Nifty, surprised positively mainly led by better than expected margins and positive management commentaries. However, banks and financials continued to underperform in the month.

Reliance Securities, in a recent report, said that it is underweight on financials and overweight on pharma, consumer, automobile and telecom. The brokerage replaced Sun Pharma and Infosys with Laurus Labs and HCL Technologies, respectively in its model portfolio.

"We believe that ongoing traction in domestic API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) space and capacity expansion in API space by 20-25 percent will aid Laurus Labs to report sustainable growth in the coming quarters. Further, we believe HCL Tech offers a higher margin of safety compared to peers and is relatively less exposed to the troubled verticals like transportation, hospitality, and retail, etc," the brokerage noted in its report.

Among the stocks, Infosys delivered the highest 31 percent return, IPCA Labs, Sun Pharma, Dabur, and UPL also generated a double-digit return in the range of 10-12 percent.

A better-than-expected margin performance by the IT majors, steady deal win, and favourable guidance with clarity over business trajectory for the rest of the fiscal increased the investors’ confidence in IT stocks, explained Reliance Securities.

Additionally, pharma stocks witnessed a sharp rebound in the backdrop of emerging domestic APIs play. Amid possibilities that the government may hike import duty on the APIs, the domestic API manufacturers like Divi’s Labs, Laurus Labs, and Granules India, etc also witnessed a sharp upside in July.